FREDERICA - Rev. William Henry Magee, III passed away on July 23, 2019 at home.
A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, July 29, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming DE 19934. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 410 Fulton Street, Dover, DE 19904 where there will be a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Committal service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 28, 2019