Rev. William Henry Magee (1941 - 2019)
  • "Dear Rev. Dr. Magee and Family ...... We were so saddened..."
    - Cynthia Fields
  • "Another light in heaven"
    - Kim Hensley (Davis)
  • "I learned about Billy's passing on Wednesday from my..."
    - Kim Hensley (Davis)
Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
410 Fulton Street
Dover, DE
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
410 Fulton Street
Dover, DE
Committal
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
26669 Patriots Way
Millsboro, DE
Obituary
FREDERICA - Rev. William Henry Magee, III passed away on July 23, 2019 at home.
A viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, July 29, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming DE 19934. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 410 Fulton Street, Dover, DE 19904 where there will be a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Committal service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 28, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
