OCEAN VIEW - William Howard Buckson "Wilson" "Will" "Buckaroo" passed away suddenly, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at home.

Mr. Buckson was born March 3, 1956 in Long Beach, Calif. to Ruth Draper Buckson and the late Jerry Buckson. He graduated from Northfield Mt. Herman School in Northfield, Mass. in 1974, where he was the quarterback on the varsity football team.

He graduated from Del Tech with a degree in Architectural Engineering and worked in Newark as a home inspector as well as owning and operating Buckson Construction Co. for more than 20 years. Mr. Buckson enjoyed the beach, U of D football games and spending time with friends and family. He was a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity yearly with the Draper family.

Mr. Buckson is survived by his mother, Ruth Draper of Dover; sister, Beth Valdes and her children Ana and Andrew Valdes of West Chester, Pa.; aunt, Diane Draper McGuire of Dover; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many extended family and friends.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Friends may call one hour prior at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, P.O Box 759, Georgetown, DE 19947 or the Delaware Food Bank, 222 Lake Drive, Newark, DE 19702, Attention: Development Department.

