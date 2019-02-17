WYOMING - William "Harold" Howton passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on his 81st birthday, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.
Harold was born Feb. 12, 1938, in Sikeston, Mo. to the late, William and Lola (Slinkard) Howton. He resided in Bertram, Mo. for many years. He served proudly in the United States Air Force for over 22 years before retiring with the rank of Tech Sergeant.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gisela (Volmer) Howton who passed away in Nov. 2018.
William is survived by four children, Larry and Kathy Howton, Karen and Chuck Severence, Mikel and Leah Howton, and Sue Howton; ten grandchildren, Joshua, Alison, Zachary, Amber, Bradley, Kayla, Paige, and Kyle Howton, Brittany and Michael Clark; two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Gabriel Howton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt Thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice and Christine Stanley for their kindness and care shown to Harold.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in the Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; with visitation between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial with Full Military Honors, will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 17, 2019