Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. "Bill" Temple. View Sign Service Information Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover 1175 South State Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-2281 Visitation 10:00 AM Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover 1175 South State Street Dover , DE 19901 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover 1175 South State Street Dover , DE 19901 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MAGNOLIA - William J. "Bill" Temple passed away at Season's Hospice Newark on May 17, 2019.

Bill was born Feb. 18, 1961 in Newark to the late Harry H. and Eva Lurty Temple.

He was a graduate of Christiana High School. Bill began his career with the Dept. of Corrections in 1984 and retired as a Sgt. after 22 years of service in 2007. He also worked security for special events at Dover Downs Motorsports and in 2010 started a career as a Table Games Dealer at Dover Downs until becoming disabled. Bill also would work security for the Philadelphia Eagles home games for many years which he enjoyed very much. He volunteered at the Saint Anthony's Italian Festival where he looked forward to meeting up with new and old friends. Bill was also a member of the UNITED Church of Dover.

Bill aka Big Temp or Unc; was an avid Philadelphia Sports Fan and would look forward to seeing his friends and coworkers at the tailgate parties before the games. He also enjoyed times spent with the Love of His Life, Leslie Mills as they would take long car rides in the country or to the beach and spending time at the American Legion in Dover. Big Temp enjoyed having company over on Sundays to watch his Eagles and Leslie's Redskin games. Bill also looked forward to Ocean City, MD Bike Week every year.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his nephew, William L. Miller.

He is survived by his loving wife, Leslie Mills Temple of Magnolia; a sister, Kathleen Temple Campbell (Jimmy); step-daughter, Megan Bryan (Bob) of Milford; step-grandchildren, Danielle Stevenson and Dennis Wimer, III; and great-granddaughter, Tatum Wimer; nephew, Jay A. "Grinch" Miller; and great nephew and nieces, Harry "Hank" Miller, Shelby Miller, Zebediah Miller and Olivia Miller. Also survived by his Furry Pets: Tucker, Pita and Gadgy.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12 p.m. at The Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso 1175 S. State St. Dover. Feel free to wear your football jersey! In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in his memory to





MAGNOLIA - William J. "Bill" Temple passed away at Season's Hospice Newark on May 17, 2019.Bill was born Feb. 18, 1961 in Newark to the late Harry H. and Eva Lurty Temple.He was a graduate of Christiana High School. Bill began his career with the Dept. of Corrections in 1984 and retired as a Sgt. after 22 years of service in 2007. He also worked security for special events at Dover Downs Motorsports and in 2010 started a career as a Table Games Dealer at Dover Downs until becoming disabled. Bill also would work security for the Philadelphia Eagles home games for many years which he enjoyed very much. He volunteered at the Saint Anthony's Italian Festival where he looked forward to meeting up with new and old friends. Bill was also a member of the UNITED Church of Dover.Bill aka Big Temp or Unc; was an avid Philadelphia Sports Fan and would look forward to seeing his friends and coworkers at the tailgate parties before the games. He also enjoyed times spent with the Love of His Life, Leslie Mills as they would take long car rides in the country or to the beach and spending time at the American Legion in Dover. Big Temp enjoyed having company over on Sundays to watch his Eagles and Leslie's Redskin games. Bill also looked forward to Ocean City, MD Bike Week every year.In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his nephew, William L. Miller.He is survived by his loving wife, Leslie Mills Temple of Magnolia; a sister, Kathleen Temple Campbell (Jimmy); step-daughter, Megan Bryan (Bob) of Milford; step-grandchildren, Danielle Stevenson and Dennis Wimer, III; and great-granddaughter, Tatum Wimer; nephew, Jay A. "Grinch" Miller; and great nephew and nieces, Harry "Hank" Miller, Shelby Miller, Zebediah Miller and Olivia Miller. Also survived by his Furry Pets: Tucker, Pita and Gadgy.Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12 p.m. at The Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso 1175 S. State St. Dover. Feel free to wear your football jersey! In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in his memory to OneDogMore.org 601 Oak Drive, Dover, DE 19904 Published in NewsZapDE on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close