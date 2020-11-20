1/1
William J. Torbert
{ "" }
William J. Torbert, 79
MILFORD - William J. Torbert entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born to the late Elmer and Sara (Bennett) Torbert in Milford on July 31, 1941.
William worked at, and retired from, Vlasic Foods. On the side, he worked at the Lewes Fish Factory 'hanging in the nets and mending them'. Later in life, he enjoyed helping family and friends with their nets.
William loved going to fireman's carnivals and auctions. He carried on the tradition of Christmas wreath making passed down from generations before him. He loved being a farmer, especially proud of his flower garden with Iris and Gladiolus.
In addition to his parents; William was preceded by his granddaughter, Heidi Fitzcharles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary (Lecates) Torbert; his daughter, Sarah Fitzcharles and her husband James; and two brothers, George and Thomas Torbert.
Funeral Services will be held in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
