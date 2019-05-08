SEAFORD - William "Bill" Jerread, Jr. passed away May 6, 2019. He is the son of Arleen and William Jerread, Sr.
Bill was a hardworking man who divided his time between work and family. He retired as a machinist from DuPont in Seaford in 2018, and had a grass cutting business on the side which he loved.
Bill enjoyed watching car races including Nascar, action movies, and Westerns. He was an ornery, easy going guy who loved his family and animals.
Bill was preceeded in death by his daughter, Laverne Jerread.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Susan Jerread; daughters, Tara Dale (Willis) and Christina Powers; brother, Nelson Allen Jerread; sisters, Junanne M. Meyer and Karen Jerread; grandchildren, Marc and Jacob Stewart and Matthew and Cate Powers; and great grandchildren, Tobias, Skylar, and Draya Stewart.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at https://donate3.cancer.org
Graveside service will take place at Hollywood Cemetery, Milford Harrington Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign condolence book.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2019