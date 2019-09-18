MILTON - William L. Crouch passed away at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Bill began his career in mechanics and maintenance with the Dupont Plant in Seaford, at which time he also joined the U.S. Army Reserve and later the U.S. Air Force Reserve where he continued his career as an aircraft mechanic at the Dover Air Force Base. For several years, Bill was owner and operator of Tri-County Heating and Air and later retired from the state of Delaware, James T. Vaugh Correction Center where he worked in the maintenance department for many years.
Bill adored his family and always enjoyed family gatherings and supporting his children and grandchildren in their activities. He served as a Cub Scout leader when his boys were young and spent many years coaching teams with Milton Little League, where he also served as president of the league. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed being outdoors hunting, golfing, and surf fishing.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Daniel M. Crouch; an infant son, William Anthony Crouch; and a brother, Derrick Crouch.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy (Cifala) Crouch; three children, Julie Schirmer and husband CJ, Zachary Crouch and wife Stacey, and Matthew Crouch and wife Megan; his mother, Maxine Crouch; four grandchildren, Shelby Schirmer, Jamie Schirmer, Luke Crouch and Abigail Crouch.
A funeral service will be held at Noon on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton where a time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory are suggested to Home of the Brave, 6632 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 18, 2019