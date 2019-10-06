Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Melvin Kinnamon. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa 370 Cypress St Millington , MD 21651 (410)-928-5311 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Calvary Asbury United Methodist Church 103 N. Church St. Sudlersville , MD View Map Service 12:00 PM Calvary Asbury United Methodist Church 103 N. Church St. Sudlersville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary



William Melvin Kinnamon, previously of Dover, DE and Sudlersville, MD died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Brightview Assisted Living in Perry Hall, MD.Mr. Kinnamon was born Dec. 3, 1926 in Templeville, MD, the son of the late Melvin Baynard Kinnamon and Lida "Purnell" Kinnamon. After graduating from Sudlersville High School in 1943 he went to business school and completed one year before being drafted into the United States Army. After an honorable discharge he went to work for S.G. Williams & Bros. and was with them for over 50 years. Bill began working for them as a traveling salesman and after the Dover location opened, he became the general manager of that business, where he retired in 2002.He was a member of the Dover Rotary Club , Sudlersville Ruritans, the Centreville Masonic Lodge and had been an active member of Calvary Asbury United Methodist Church where he served for several years as chairman of the board of trustees and was very involved in the renovation of the church during that time.Bill enjoyed watching and attending baseball games and was an avid Orioles fan. He enjoyed maintaining his home and cars, and spending family time at his vacation home in Bethany Beach. He also liked to travel and had traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad, including trips to China, Russia, Switzerland, and Hong Kong to name a few.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two daughters, Sue Kirch and Kathryn Kinnamon and one grandchild, James Kenton.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nancy Kinnamon of Perry Hall, Md., previously of Dover and Sudlersville, Md.; one daughter, Janice Potter (Patrick) of Kingsville, Md.; two sisters, Ruth Ann Voss of Clayton, and Mary Ellen Jones (Donald) of Portsmouth, Va.; four grandchildren, Jonathan Kirch (Sandra) of Newark, Jennifer Potter of Baltimore, Md., Abigail Potter of Kingsville, Md., Christopher Potter of Kingsville, Md.; and two great grandchildren, Thomas and Matthew Kirch of Newark.Services will be held Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 12 noon at Calvary Asbury United Methodist Church in Sudlersville, MD. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. also at the church. Interment will follow in Sudlersville Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be sent to Calvary Asbury United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 202, Sudlersville, MD 21668. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD 21651. Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

