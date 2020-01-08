|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William P. Brown.
|
|
Viewing
View Map
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
VIOLA - William P. Brown, Jr. passed away on Jan. 2, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 29, 1931 in Smyrna, to the late Lydia and William P. Brown, Sr.
Mr. Brown was a veteran of the United States Army and worked civil service at Dover Air Force Base for 26 years. After retirement, he enjoyed working at Sam Yoder and Sons for 17 years. Mr. Brown enjoyed fishing, gardening and doing anything outdoors, especially growing blackberries and blueberries.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Brown, who passed away in 2011. He is survived by his eight children, Lee Fetty (Melba) of Abell, Md., Florence Alexander (Roger) of Felton, Glenn Clark of Viola, William Brown, III (Debbie) of Harrington, Sherry Clark of Milford, Christine Slater of Harrington, Jeff Clark (Sherry) of Harrington and Billie Taylor (Ralph) of Piedmont, S.C.; two sisters, Josephine Strittmatter of Pennsylvania and Marylettie Ratzlaff of Smyrna; 15 grandchildren, Angie Goode, Jamie Cox, Christopher Brown, William Brown, IV, Laura Soule, Sam Clark, Kurtis Mosier, Matthew Clark, Sarah Clark, Clayton Clark, Christopher Fetty, Jolene Fetty, David Fetty, Jr., Donald Fetty and James Fetty; 19 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his son, David Fetty, Sr.; and by his sister, Emily Tomlinson.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where there will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 8, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|