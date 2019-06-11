MILFORD - William P. Meyer, Jr., of Milford passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Greenwood. Bill was born in New Brunswick, and was a resident of New Jersey for 67 years before moving to Delaware in 1996. He was a founding member of the Robertsville Fire Company, a member of the State Forest Fire Service, and Ducks Unlimited. Bill worked for the Nestle Company in Freehold, N.J. for 47 years. He also served in the Naval Reserves. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and his grandchildren.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen, in 2015. He is survived by his children Debbie and her husband William Pfaffenhauser, Kenneth and his wife Stephanie, Donna and her husband Brian McCann and William and his wife Elizabeth. He had eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street, Freehold on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Mausoleum, Freehold.
For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 11, 2019