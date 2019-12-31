Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William P. "Bill" Pajerowski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLAYTON - William P. Pajerowski "Bill" passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Bill was born March 14, 1931 in Wilmington, the 2nd son of the late Leon and Mary Pajerowski. He was a 1949 graduate of Salesianum High School. He proudly served his country in Korea during the war in the

Bill married his childhood sweetheart, the love of his life, Joan McElhinney on Aug. 22, 1952. They were married just shy of 63 years. From their union came five children.

After serving four years in the USAF, he began a long career with IBM for over 30 years. After his retirement, Bill began his second career as a realtor, happily selling houses for over 15 years.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; his son, William P. Pajerowski Jr.; a sister, Mildred; and his brother, Leon.

He is survived by his son, Robert and his wife Laura, of Smyrna; three daughters, Cynthia of Smyrna, Patricia and her husband William of Clayton, and Theresa and her husband Timothy of Dover; Bill was blessed with ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his four-legged girlfriend, Penny his beagle.

He is also survived by his sister, Genevieve Rapone of Wilmington; brother, Richard and his wife Janyce of Smyrna.

The viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel , located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.

Burial will be privately held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.

