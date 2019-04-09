Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William P. Pardee. View Sign



Bill was born on Sept. 25, 1922 in Fairlee, Md., son of the late Willie and Lydia Foreman Pardee. He was a 1940 graduate of Chestertown High School. He began his career with David Bramble as a mechanic working on heavy equipment and farm machinery and for many years he worked for Kingstown Tractor, retiring in 1985. Bill mowed grass and did odd jobs in the Chestertown and Delaware area. At the age of 80 he learned to golf, he also loved to dance. He was a member of Chestertown

He was preceded in death by his wives, Helen and Florence Pardee; his companion, Elva Baer; a brother, Clifton Pardee; and a sister, Helen Jones.

Bill is survived by his nieces, nephews and caregiver, James Baer of Oakland.

A graveside service will be held on April 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 11365 Ocean Gateway, Easton, Md.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.



OAKLAND, Md. - William P. Pardee died April 7, 2019.Bill was born on Sept. 25, 1922 in Fairlee, Md., son of the late Willie and Lydia Foreman Pardee. He was a 1940 graduate of Chestertown High School. He began his career with David Bramble as a mechanic working on heavy equipment and farm machinery and for many years he worked for Kingstown Tractor, retiring in 1985. Bill mowed grass and did odd jobs in the Chestertown and Delaware area. At the age of 80 he learned to golf, he also loved to dance. He was a member of Chestertown Elks Lodge 2474 and the Easton Moose Lodge 1520.He was preceded in death by his wives, Helen and Florence Pardee; his companion, Elva Baer; a brother, Clifton Pardee; and a sister, Helen Jones.Bill is survived by his nieces, nephews and caregiver, James Baer of Oakland.A graveside service will be held on April 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 11365 Ocean Gateway, Easton, Md.Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close