STAFFORD, Va. - William Perry Metheny, Jr. of Stafford, Va. died May 31, 2019, after courageously battling lung cancer and lymphomas. He was a 1962 graduate of Caesar Rodney High School
He survived by his wife, Donna; son, William P. Metheny, III; two daughters, Colleen Painter and Cathy Fillis; two stepsons, William Humphreys and Jeff Humphreys; ten grandchildren and two great grandsons; sister, Carole Campbell; and brother, Robert Metheny.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie Patterson Metheny.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church at 10 a.m., followed by a private inurnment.
Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 4, 2019