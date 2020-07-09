1/1
William Robert (Bob) Smith
William Robert Smith (Bob) passed away on March 13, 2020 after a brief illness.
Bob was a resident of Magnolia, Del. for 43 years, and most recently lived in Dallas, Georgia. Bob proudly served his country with the U.S. Army and was stationed in Dodge City, Kansas, and the Panama Canal Zone. He was a true renaissance man and earned several degrees while working and raising his four children. Book smart was not just a phrase with Bob, he lived it in spades. It is estimated that he owned over 10,000 books in his lifetime. His love of teaching led to teaching positions at Wesley College and Delaware Tech. Over the years he traveled the world with his wife of 60 years, and left this earth holding hands with the love of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Florence; his daughters, Laurel, Lisa and Melinda; and his son, Don; as well as his five grandchildren, Jacob, Amber, Will, Quinn and Olivia.



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 9, 2020.
