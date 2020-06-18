HARRINGTON - William Russell Mitchell, longtime Huntingtown, Md. resident died Sunday June 14, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law. Mr. Mitchell was born August 12, 1930 in Culpepper, Virginia.
His parents were the late Herbert Franklin Mitchell and Mary Elisabeth Eastham. Survivors include his daughter, Barbara J. Green of Milford; niece, Katherine Bowling of Rockville, Md.; and nephew, Michael Mitchell of Potomac, Md.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. He was employed by Lance Inc. and retired in 2000 after 35 years of service. William was a member of First Baptist Church in Milford.
A viewing will be held at First Baptist Church of Milford, 6062 Old Shawnee Road, Milford, Delaware on Thursday, June 18th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will be on Friday, June 19th alongside his late wife, Georgetta, at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, Md.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to The Gideons International, Kent South Camp, P.O. Box 56, Harrington, Delaware 19952.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, DE. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 18, 2020.