Service Information
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena , MD 21635
(410)-648-5338
Viewing
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena , MD 21635
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena , MD 21635

Rock Hall, Md. - William S. Spray, Jr. passed away on Jan. 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Spray was born on Christmas Day 1931, son of the late William S., Sr. and Martha McGrogan Spray. He was a lifetime resident of Rock Hall where he farmed and worked as a janitor for 19 years at Kent County High School and Rock Hall Elementary. Bill enjoyed splitting wood, mowing grass, caning chairs and spending time with his family.

Mr. Spray was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Grace Biggs Spray in 2014; a son, Michael Spray; grandson, Matthew Spray; brother, Robert Spray; and sisters, Elaine Corney, Rosetta Lins and Mary Bigelow.

Bill is survived by his sons, George Spray (Carolyn) of Rock Hall and John Spray (Mary) of Carthage, N.Y.; a brother, Jimmy Spray (Barbara) of Harrington; sisters, Ann Newsom of Worton and Margaret Kimble of Ingleside; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, Md., where funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Rock Hall, Md.





Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 1, 2020

