DOVER - William Sergant Seeney, Sr. passed away at home surrounded by his family, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Mr. Seeney was born Jan. 28, 1929 in Dover to the late Orville Seeney and Mary Mosley Seeney.

He worked for Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna as a painter for over 30 years, painting the building and as a handyman. Mr. Seeney enjoyed gardening and working in the yard, but his true passion was painting. He would paint anything he got his hands on. There were many days you would find him sitting on the back porch enjoying his fresh cut grass. Mr. Seeney loved all his children and grandchildren very much, but had one special best friend, William, Jr. William was always his side kick and ready to help anyway he could. Their bond was truly unbreakable.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Carney Seeney in 2011; sisters, Leona Jackson, Tiny Durham; and grandchild, Vanessa McCausland.

He is survived by his sons, Mike and Bruce Seeney both of Smyrna, Corky and William Seeney, Jr. both of Dover; daughter Shari Mosley of Dover; sisters, Peggy Durham of Kentucky and Delores Harmon and her husband Doug of Dover; grandchildren, Tanisha Seeney and Deanna Barr; great grandchildren, Andrew and Anthony Carney, Aaden and Kayla Mosley, Jerry Barr, Jr. and Aryana Figueroa.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in the Forest Grove Seventh Day Adventist Church, Dover.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19904.

