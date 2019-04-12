Felton - William T. Nichols born Sept. 4, 1941 peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Denton Church of Free 7th Day Adventist Church, Denton, Md. Viewing will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, 7 – 9 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 12, 2019