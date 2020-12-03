William T. 'Smitty'

Short, Sr., 73

MILFORD - William T. "Smitty" Short, Sr., formerly of Harrington, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus.

Smitty was born in Chestertown, Md. son of Thelma (Walls) Short and the late William Dudley Short. He resided most of his life in Chestertown, Md. before moving to Harrington, Del. where he enjoyed farming and the daily caretaking duties of farm life. After several years in Harrington, he and his wife retired to Milford.

Smitty enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and farming. He also enjoyed playing the slots, horseracing and attending auctions.

In addition to his father; Smitty was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Short.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Grassi) Short; mother, Thelma (Walls) Short, of Sudlersville, Md.; a son, William Short, Jr., and fiancé Leonie Baes; three step children, Tammy Dlugoborski and husband Frank of Rock Hall, Md., Danny Ashley, Jr. and wife Audra of Hurlock, Md. and David Ashley and girlfriend Stacy Dalton of Harrington; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; five siblings, Betty Moore of North Carolina, George Short of Lynch, Md., Snookie Hunter of Crumpton, Md., Carroll Short of Cecilton, Md. and Helen Short of Sudlersville, Md.; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

No formal services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Milford.







