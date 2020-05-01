MILFORD - William Vaughn Smith passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa.
Bill was from Harrington, the son of the late Norman Taylor Smith and Bettie Louise (Sneath) Smith. He was a graduate of Harrington High School class of 1968. He served in the U. S. Air Force for 20 years before retiring at the rank of Tech Sergeant in 1990. Following his retirement, Bill worked at L.D. Caulk in Milford as a production manager before retiring in 2015. He loved boating, fishing and camping, but he really enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who he loved dearly.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Patricia Ann Smith; a son, Michael William Smith and his wife Angie Smith; and a daughter, Victoria Smith Miller; an aunt, Martha Jean Lindale; his siblings, Steve Smith, Christie Millman, Cindie Trader, Skip Smith and Andy Smith; and his beloved grandchildren, Toby Biro, Sadie Biro, Kelly Smith and Tyler Smith.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 1, 2020.