MILTON - William W. Bennett passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Bill was born in Lewes, son of the late Howard and Hilda (Mitchell) Bennett. Bill was a graduate of Cape Henlopen High School Class of 1976. He furthered his education at Salisbury State University receiving a Bachelor Degree in Music Education and later his Masters of Education. He had a career in music education as a band director for Cape Henlopen School District teaching middle school band for 29 years, retiring in 2012.

Bill had varied interest including sports, that is watching sports, especially NHL, being a serious fan of the Philadelphia Flyers, soccer, acting as soccer coach with CHS school district during his tenure as band and music teacher and for several years after retirement, horse racing, actually owning a harness racing horse with friends for a time that actually won one race and Formula One auto racing, traveling to Montreal several times to attend the race at that venue. Bill loved flying and having had a desire to fly since he was 16 years old (Mom told him no!) he fulfilled that desire when he obtained his pilot's license in 2005 and becoming a member of the A.O.P.A. in Georgetown. His love of flying was so great, he and three friends bought and shared a small plane flying out of Eagle Crest.

Bill was an avid reader and political blogger. He never let go a chance to share his political views. He also met friends most Tuesday nights for a competitive round of trivia at the Grand Slam as part of the infamous "We Tape Survivor" team. During his down time he enjoyed an eclectic array of music and photography, especially taking pictures of his grandchildren whom he loving adored.

Bill is survived by his wife of 39 years, Caren (Reynolds) Bennett; one daughter, Cari Bennett and her husband Nicholas Bekeshka of Rehoboth; and three grandchildren, Adeline, Bennett and Eleanor Bekeshka.

A Celebration of Bill's life will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton where a time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome to be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Tunnell Cancer Center, c/o Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958.





