Harrington - William W. Pepper Sr. passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Mr. Pepper was born in Salisbury, Md. to the late Violet and Edwin O. Pepper Sr. He was a 1978 graduate, with honors, from the Sussex Central High School.

Mr. Pepper was an attorney for Schmittinger and Rodriguez of Dover. He received his education from Clemson University (B.A., magna cum laude, graduated in 1982), and also a Clemson Abney Scholar; Wake Forest University (J.D., magna cum laude, graduated in 1985). While at Wake Forest he was part of Phi Alpha Delta (Chapter Clerk, Timberlake Chapter, 1984-1985). Member, 1983-1985 and Notes and Comments Editor, 1984-1985, Wake Forest Law Review, and a Wake Forest Law Faculty Scholar.

He was admitted to the Delaware bar in 1985; U.S. District Court, District of Delaware in 1986; and in 1988, U.S. Court of Appeals, Third Circuit. Currently, he was a Deputy City Solicitor, City of Dover, (starting in 1989), City Solicitor, City of Harrington, (starting in 2001), Town Solicitor, Town of Frederica, (starting in 2005), Town Solicitor, Town of Houston, (starting in 2010), Town Solicitor, Town of Little Creek, (Starting in 2017), Town Solicitor, Town of Blades, (starting in 2019), and County Attorney, Kent County, (starting in 2006).

Mr. Pepper was a sports fan. While in high school, he played tennis. In college, he took up golfing to pass the time. He was a devoted Clemson football fan and Philadelphia Eagles fan. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting. He will be remembered as being very knowledgeable but always humble and with a good sense of humor. He was a very loving and devoted husband and father who was well loved in return by all that knew him. His presence will be deeply missed.

Mr. Pepper was an associate member of the Harrington Fire Company, member of the Masonic Harmony Lodge #13 of Smyrna where he was a Past Master, he was initiated in May 1983 to the Odd Fellows Lodge #3 of Georgetown where he was Past Noble Grand and a member of the Grand Lodge, a member since June 2014 of the Milford Elks Lodge, and a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church of Milford.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Crystal Lee Pepper.

He is survived by his daughter, Holland "Holly" Pepper; son, William "Walter" Pepper Jr.; brother, Edwin "Ed" Pepper Jr.; nephews, Eric (Cathy) Pepper and Joseph "Joey" Pepper; sister-in-laws, Lavonne Shockley and April Crampton.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Calvary United Methodist Church, at 1 p.m., with a visitation for family and friends starting at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the: Autism Delaware POW&R, 17517 Nassau Commons Blvd, Unit 1, Lewes, DE 19958; or to the Harrington Fire Co., 20 Clark St., Harrington, DE 19952; or to the Calvary United Methodist Church, 301 S E Front St., Milford, DE 19963.



