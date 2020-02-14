HOUSTON - William "Ray" Williams passed away at home surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Stanley and Sarah Williams, and the husband of Phyllis Williams.
A Celebration of Life service be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952. A visitation for family and friends will take place one hour prior.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 14, 2020