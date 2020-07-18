William 'Bill' Wilson Spencer, Jr., 87
William "Bill" Wilson Spencer, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Bill worked for over 30 years at Draper King Cole and loved to go rabbit hunting.
Mr. Spencer was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Downes) Spencer; his parents, William and Pearl (Beebe) Spencer, Sr; his sister, Doris Spencer; and his brothers, Allen Spencer, James 'Roy' Spencer, and Raymond Spencer.
Bill is survived by his siblings, Grace Spencer, Robert Spencer, Donald Spencer, Helen (Curtis) Spencer, Carolyn (Greg) Clark, and Carlton (Debbie) Spencer; and his nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Milford Community Cemetery, 870 N. Dupont Blvd., Milford, DE 19963. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to gathering and social distancing protocol.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.
Online condolences to the family may be submitted to: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com