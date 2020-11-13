Willy Herbert Alston, 72
So Rare was the name of a theater group that he cofounded in the 80's, but to his family and his friends, it is also the best way to describe Willy "Herbert" Alston-So Rare. With "so" meaning to a great extent or degree, and "rare" meaning unusually good, remarkable, exceptional, and/or OUTSTANDING-Willy Herbert Alston was indeed So Rare.
Herb was born on January 25, 1948, to the late Pattie Lou (Townes) Alston and James Henry Alston in Warrenton, North Carolina. The oldest of six children, he was raised in Baltimore, Maryland, where he loved doing practical jokes on everyone, especially his three sisters. Soon after graduating from Carver Vocational & Technical High School, he married his childhood sweetheart the late Sharon Raynelle (Johnson) Alston.
In July 1966, Herb joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served for twenty years. Sargent Alston was an aircraft mechanic and aircraft maintenance supervisor who worked in Job Control. He would share stories with his children and grandchildren about the thrill and excitement the young city boy had traveling all around the world and flying B-52 Bombers during the Vietnam war. In fact, he took all of his children and grands to visit the Air Museum at Dover Air Force base over the years.
After retirement, he worked for several years at General Metalcraft and then started his own catering company "Alston Associates." "Have Grill, Will Travel" wasn't just his slogan-it was his passion. He loved cooking for people and seeing them enjoy his food. Eventually, his special sauce became known as "Baba's Best". Although he was honored, he would always confess that his "Best" was his children and grandchildren.
Herb was a fighter. Over the years he overcame many health challenges, and with each he'd tell his children, "God loves your father". As of late, he started telling anyone who had a listening ear that he "didn't know that his get up and go got up and went!". Herb's final curtain call was on November 9, 2020. He was in his little blue house in Dover, surrounded by his family.
Whether you called him "Willy, Bill, Herb, Herbie, or Al" any and everyone who met him would give him a standing ovation. Wishing for an encore performance are: his four daughters, Kim Brown (Rob), Kenya Alston, Kesha Alston-Shields (Jamar), Kameka Waters (Stephen), one son, Keenan Alston; nine grandsons: DeSean, Kwinton and Kamren Brown, Khamaré and Kristopher Shields, Isaiah Alston, Julius Wallace, Kason Alston, Alexander Waters; one granddaughter, Jazmyn Shields; two sisters: Linda Davis, Shirley Howard; one brother Kevin Alston; a lifetime friend/brother, John Dumas (late Henrietta), and a host of other supporting cast and stage crew members.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00 am at Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover, DE.
Burial will be private.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
.