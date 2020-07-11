1/
Wilma Rose Wyatt
MILFORD - Wilma Rose Wyatt passed away on March 18, 2020. Wilma was born in Norristown, Pa. to William and Elizabeth Kincade.
Later she moved to Delaware as a young adult, where she married, worked and had four daughters. Her work career was mostly in food service. First at the Milford Tastee Freeze, then for Mills Brothers Markets where she retired after 30+ years.
Wilma was proceeded in death by her parents, brother, sister and husband.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Stapleford (Elmer), Amber Lara (Hamner), Ashley Wyatt (Dale Crew) and Beverly Doxey. She is also survived by two sisters, Helen Wahrenburger (Hans) of Whiting N.J. and Elizabeth Cianciulli of Berlin Md. Wilma was also the proud grandmother to four grandchildren, Hayden, Evan, Caroline and Dale; and her fur baby, Mia; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., 24539 Wyatt Drive, Milton, DE 19968. Internment will be private.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.
Online condolences to the family may be submitted to www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 11, 2020.
