DOVER â€" Winifred (Winnie) Schmid, a resident of Westminster Village in Dover Delaware, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Winnie is survived by her daughters, Paula Owens (Jerry) of Lewes, Susan Lindale (Ron) of Milford and Wendy Failing (Jiggs) of Hartly; four grandchildren, Jennifer Orlen (Jason), Jerri Lyn Martin, Michael Lindale (Hollie), Shea Lindale (Abby); and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Virginia (Ginny) White of Sunbury Pa., Juanita (Skeet) Patterson of Towanda Pa.; and her dear friend who she referred to as her â€œDelaware sisterâ€�, Edith Jarman of Hartly.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Shay; her parents, George and Theda Connor; her brother, George Connor Jr.; and late husbands, Lloyd Schmid, H. William Lynch, and Paul Shay.
Winnie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Round Table Club of Wyoming-Camden and the Order of the Eastern Star Grand Chapter for many years. In addition, she loved participating in the Round Table Clubâ€™s Toy Maker Club making toys for sick children at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Westminster Village staff.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to an animal rescue, SPCA of your choice, or Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton. Online condolences are encouraged for the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 28, 2020.