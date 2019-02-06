Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GREENWOOD - Winnie W. Breeding died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in his home.

Winnie was born Aug. 6, 1919 near Hickman, Md. to Edgar and Ella Breeding. He was a farmer and carpenter. He enjoyed auctions, hunting, fishing, country music, baseball, tractors, and his lawnmower.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma of 69 years; his parents; his brothers, Russell, Lawrence and Alton.

Winnie is survived by his children, Faye Yonker (William) of Milford, Elizabeth Alexander of Dover, Wanda Clendaniel (Drew) of Greenwood, and Roger Breeding (Helen) of Seaford; a brother-in-law, Robert Fry of Harrington; and sisters-in-law, Doris and Dot Fry of Harrington; and several nieces and nephews; his grandchildren, Joe Yonker (Sharon), Daniel Yonker, Rodger Breeding (Jennifer), Randy Breeding (Xi), Michael Clendaniel (Meg), and Marsha Alexander; step grandchildren, Shannon Seren and Susan Kline; great grandchildren, Sierra Yonker, Lukas and Ethan Breeding, Jonathan Breeding, Evelyn Clendaniel, Raeshawn Alexander, Tyrone Tilghman, Desmire Tilghman, and Gregory Landry; and step great grandchildren, Kathleen, Danielle, and Emily Lynch.

Special appreciation to Jeannie Pollard, and Compassionate Care Hospice.

Funeral services will be 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Fleischauer Funeral Home, 16 W. Market Street, Greenwood. Friends may call one hour prior to service.

Interment will be held at St. Johnstown Cemetery, Greenwood.

Donations may be made to Todd's Chapel, c/o Nancy





