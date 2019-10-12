SMYRNA - Mrs. Winnifred (Bobbie) Triesler, formerly of Hagerstown, Md. and long-time resident of Dover passed quietly in her sleep on Oct. 1, 2019 at Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center in Smyrna.
Bobbie is survived by her children, Kim and his wife, Luz Triesler, of Ala.; Will and his wife, Renee, Triesler of Calif.; Donna and her husband, Bob, Weidler of Ga.; and her oldest son's wife, Pam Triesler of Md.
Bobbie greatly enjoyed her four grandchildren, Brian and his wife, Tiffney Triesler, of Ala., Danny Triesler of Calif., and John and Sarah Triesler of Md., as well as two great grandchildren, Elijah and Isabella Triesler of Ala. Additionally, she has many nieces and nephews scattered throughout Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Bobbie spent many years doing what she loved most, working with the wonderful women at the Century Club, gardening, and keeping up with her active grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased in life by her husband, Robert (Pinky) Triesler Jr., and her son, Robert (Bob) Triesler III of Md. Her ashes will be scattered in private observance by immediate family members.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 12, 2019