FREDERICA - Wm. Robert "Rob" Howard passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, in his home. He is the son of Candy Meadows and the late Robert Howard.
Rob proudly served four years in the U.S. Army.
Rob was a mechanic at Sea Watch International Ltd. He enjoyed tinkering as a child and working on cars as an adult.
Rob had a larger than life personality and enjoyed entertaining people. He was a true people person who never met a stranger or anyone he would not talk to. Rob enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting, gardening, as well as cooking.
Rob was preceded in death by step-father, Glenn Meadows.
In addition to his Mother, Rob is survived by his son, Byron Stubbs; step-daughters, Amanda Clayville and Lindsay Dietzman; sister, Michelle Anglin; one grandson; three nephews and one niece.
Memorial services will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rob's honor to Code Purple Kent County at: https://www.codepurplekentcounty.com/donate/.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign condolence book.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 18, 2019