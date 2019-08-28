DOVER - Yves Robert Saintile passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Saintile was born Aug. 30, 1967 in Aux Cayes, Haiti to the Edouard and Luziane Saintile.
He worked for Eagle Group/Metal Masters in Clayton. Mr. Saintile was a member of Calvary Church, Dover and enjoyed praying and reading the bible.
Mr. Saintile is survived by his wife, Marie Cesar Saintile of Dover; daughters, Sarah Saintile and Robine Saintile both of Dover.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Calvary Church, 1141 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call Friday evening from 7-9 p.m. at church and 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 28, 2019