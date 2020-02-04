Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne A. (Ward) Steverson. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Send Flowers Obituary

LEWES - Yvonne A Steverson (Ward) passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Yvonne was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y., on Nov. 22, 1935. She was the daughter of Clarence and Thelma Ward.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 68 years, Eli P. Steverson Sr.; her five children, Eli Steverson Jr. (Ginger) of Millsboro, Mike Steverson (Debra) of Rockville, Md., Daniel Steverson (Joyce) of Davenport, Fla., Deborah Finger (Wayne) of Millville, James Steverson of Seminole, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Erin (Eric), Sara (Justin), Jill (Bill), Evan (Ansley), Scott (Victoria), Mark, Connor; six great grandchildren, Savannah, Tristan, Robert, Audrey, Marie, Wesley; and siblings, Roger (Roberta), Cheryl (Ed), Brent (Bonnie), Marcia (Art), Dennis, Carl (Dottie); as well as many nieces and nephews.

Through her beloved Grandmother Covert and Reverend Orvis Steverson, Yvonne was introduced to Eli P. Steverson. Several months later they were married and for 68 years built a beautiful life together. Life as an Army wife took her around the world where she happily created a home wherever they were stationed. After raising their five children, she entered college and earned her nursing degree with honors.

Her passion in life was her family, friends, neighbors, strangers, and anyone she encountered whom she always greeted with love in her heart and a smile on her face. She loved to laugh and there are many stories of how she could lighten the load of another. She was an accomplished musician, playing organ and piano for many years at various churches. Her greatest joy was playing her organ at home and watching her children and grandchildren learn to play, sing or just listen. Music and singing were common in her home especially around holidays and special visits with grandchildren. Her passion for her job as a nurse was evident in her choice to work in a nursing home. Offering the best of herself, her skill and her knowledge to care and comfort was so important. Her kindness and compassion for patients and their families in her care was her priority. She surrounded herself with nature, enjoyed walks on the beach, feeding ducks and geese at their pond and lovingly caring for her sweet dog Rascal.

Funeral services will be on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Goshen United Methodist Church, 103 Mulberry St., Milton. Viewing is from noon to 1 p.m., with the funeral service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Goshen United Methodist Church, 103 Mulberry Street, Milton, DE 19968.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.





LEWES - Yvonne A Steverson (Ward) passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.Yvonne was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y., on Nov. 22, 1935. She was the daughter of Clarence and Thelma Ward.She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 68 years, Eli P. Steverson Sr.; her five children, Eli Steverson Jr. (Ginger) of Millsboro, Mike Steverson (Debra) of Rockville, Md., Daniel Steverson (Joyce) of Davenport, Fla., Deborah Finger (Wayne) of Millville, James Steverson of Seminole, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Erin (Eric), Sara (Justin), Jill (Bill), Evan (Ansley), Scott (Victoria), Mark, Connor; six great grandchildren, Savannah, Tristan, Robert, Audrey, Marie, Wesley; and siblings, Roger (Roberta), Cheryl (Ed), Brent (Bonnie), Marcia (Art), Dennis, Carl (Dottie); as well as many nieces and nephews.Through her beloved Grandmother Covert and Reverend Orvis Steverson, Yvonne was introduced to Eli P. Steverson. Several months later they were married and for 68 years built a beautiful life together. Life as an Army wife took her around the world where she happily created a home wherever they were stationed. After raising their five children, she entered college and earned her nursing degree with honors.Her passion in life was her family, friends, neighbors, strangers, and anyone she encountered whom she always greeted with love in her heart and a smile on her face. She loved to laugh and there are many stories of how she could lighten the load of another. She was an accomplished musician, playing organ and piano for many years at various churches. Her greatest joy was playing her organ at home and watching her children and grandchildren learn to play, sing or just listen. Music and singing were common in her home especially around holidays and special visits with grandchildren. Her passion for her job as a nurse was evident in her choice to work in a nursing home. Offering the best of herself, her skill and her knowledge to care and comfort was so important. Her kindness and compassion for patients and their families in her care was her priority. She surrounded herself with nature, enjoyed walks on the beach, feeding ducks and geese at their pond and lovingly caring for her sweet dog Rascal.Funeral services will be on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Goshen United Methodist Church, 103 Mulberry St., Milton. Viewing is from noon to 1 p.m., with the funeral service at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Goshen United Methodist Church, 103 Mulberry Street, Milton, DE 19968.Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton. Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close