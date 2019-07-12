Dover - Zadoc A. "Bill" Pool, III, died Monday, July 8, 2019 after an extended illness. Bill was born on Dec. 14, 1923 in Wilmington to Zadoc A. Pool, II and Rose Frances Dougherty Pool. He was a graduate from St. Ann's School in 1937; from Wilmington High School in 1941; from the University of Delaware in 1947; and from Georgetown University School of Law in 1950. He was a proud veteran of World War II, serving in the China/Burma/India Theatre until his honorable discharge in 1946, and as a career reservist until his retirement as a Major in 1969.
Bill married Joan Marie Dodd of Brooklyn, N.Y. in April 1951, and they were married until her death in February of this year. Joan and Bill moved to Dover in 1953, when Bill began his career with Prentice-Hall, Inc., where he worked until his retirement in June 1988.
After Bill retired, he volunteered as a historic interpreter at the John Dickinson Plantation; as a bus driver for the City of Dover; and as a tour guide at the Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover Air Force Base. He served on the Board of Directors of The Shepherd Place, and he was instrumental in the founding of St. Thomas More Academy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joan, and his brother, Roger S. Pool. He is survived by his four children, Vincent (Robin) Pool of Mobile, Ala., Maryellen (Robert) Wray of North Potomac, Md., Regina (Brad) Hogan of Fort Myers, Fla. and Anthony (Teresa) Pool of Dover. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Ann (John) Dooling of Alton, Ill., Mary Dodd of Camden and Joyce Pool of Rehoboth Beach; his cousin, F. Gregory (Patricia) Gause of Rehoboth Beach; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A visitation will be held at Holy Cross Church, 631 S. State St., Dover, on Monday, July 15th from 9 until 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. followed by interment with full military honors in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dover.
The family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Thomas More Academy, 133 Thomas More Drive, Magnolia, DE 19962; or to The Shepherd Place, 1362 S. Governors Ave, Dover, DE 19904, places to which Bill and his family have a great devotion.
Life End Services are by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., Dover. Condolences can be made via www.ambruso.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 12, 2019