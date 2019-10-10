DOVER - Zoe My Love Cote passed away suddenly on Oct. 4, 2019 at Kent General Hospital. Zoe was born on April 28, 1996 in Springfield, MA.
Zoe's best attribute is her love of children especially her son & daughter, nieces and nephews. Her family described her as "everyone's best friend" who was a "kid at heart." She was a thrill seeker who loved music, going to the beach and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband, Warren Hermongenes; children, Lydia & Theodore; mother, Naomi Cote; siblings, Gabriel, Casandra, Renae & Tyler Cote; in-laws, Jeff (Liwayway) Krzyminski; grandmother, Naomi Johnson; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral Service Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, 3 pm at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE. Friends may call beginning at 1 pm.
Memorials may be made to the family or to the American Diabetes Foundation.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 10, 2019