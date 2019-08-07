Okeechobee - Aaron Van Hortman, died Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born April 17, 1960, in Butler, Ga., to Jimmie and Carol (Thornton) Hortman. At the age of six months, his family relocated to Florida.
Van was a member of the OHS Class of 1978. While in high school during his senior year, he was drum major of the marching band and a state wrestling champion.
He drove a spreader truck for 12 years before joining the Okeechobee Sheriff's Department as a corrections officer in December, 1990. Van retired from the sheriff's department on June 30, 2019.
Van is survived by his spouse, Brian Woods; daughter, Audra Hortman; son, Seth (Becca) Hortman; five grandchildren, RyLeigh, Donovan, Bryce, Darby and Brody; parents, Jimmie and Carol Hortman; brother, Rodney Hortman; sister, Robin (Ted) Van Deman; many loving cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and many, many friends. Van was loved by all.
The family will receive friends, at Oakview Baptist Church on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5pm until service time of 6pm with Pastor John Garner officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 7, 2019