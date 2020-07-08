Adam Doyle Marney 'OKC', 48

LABELLE - Adam Doyle Marney "OKC", age 48 of LaBelle, Florida went to be with the Lord on July 5, 2020 following a two-year battle with liver cancer. He was born on January 13, 1972 in San Antonio, Texas to Otis and Rose Marney. Adam is best known for his big heart, his love for his family and his dog Amber, his lover for fishing and being outdoors and playing rock-n-roll music as loud as it would go all the while, playing the air drums.

Adam was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Marney; his parents, Otis Marney, Rose Mattingly Marney, and Cassie Williams; his brother, David Marney; and his grandparents.

He is survived by his son, Justin Marney and his wife Jessica and their three children; his brothers, Odie Marney and his wife Resa, Billy Marney; his sisters, De Lana Lara and her husband Frank, Angel Hand and her husband, Aaron, and Amanda McRoy and her husband Jonathan; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Celebration of Adam's life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Ortona Cemetery Pavilion. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. also at the Pavilion on Thursday morning.

Celebration arrangements are by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.







