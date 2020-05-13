Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
Okeechobee - Aimee Renee Rumbaugh passed away May 10, 2020. She was born Jan. 18, 1998 in Stuart, Fla. Raised in Okeechobee, she was a graduate of Okeechobee High School and was working on completing her teaching degree at Indian River State College. She found joy in writing and video games. She was passionate about taking care of animals and animation. She was well-loved within her workplace and her community and she will be sorely missed.
Aimee is survived by her parents, Mark and Evelyn (Jackson) Rumbaugh, of Okeechobee; sister, Amanda Rumbaugh, of Clermont; grandparents, Danny and Mary Rumbaugh, of Okeechobee, Colquitt and Vicki Cain, of Crystal River, Catherine Nenoff, of Greensburg, Pa., and William Jackson, of Pittsburg, Pa.; and a host of cousins.
To celebrate her life the family will receive friends 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Aimee is survived by her parents, Mark and Evelyn (Jackson) Rumbaugh, of Okeechobee; sister, Amanda Rumbaugh, of Clermont; grandparents, Danny and Mary Rumbaugh, of Okeechobee, Colquitt and Vicki Cain, of Crystal River, Catherine Nenoff, of Greensburg, Pa., and William Jackson, of Pittsburg, Pa.; and a host of cousins.
To celebrate her life the family will receive friends 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 13, 2020.