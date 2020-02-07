Guest Book View Sign Service Information Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center 5411 Okeechobee Blvd West Palm Beach , FL 33417 (561)-832-5171 Memorial service 2:00 PM Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center 5411 Okeechobee Blvd West Palm Beach , FL 33417 View Map Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM Carmine's Trattoria 2401 PGA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Jean Gamot, Jr., devoted husband, caring brother, loving father, doting grandfather, generous and steadfast friend, passionate lawyer, exceptional storyteller, wily angler, gentleman rancher, incomparable traveler, proud Pahokee Blue Devil, diehard Ole Miss Rebel, and barbeque rib and French toast master extraordinaire, departed this world from the tranquility of his sun-trenched patio at the Two Bar G Ranch in Okeechobee in search of new adventures on Feb. 3, 2020. Taking a cue from his dearly departed father, Albert left suddenly, unexpectedly, without pain, silently whispering to the Heavens, "I go now!"

Albert, the youngest of three children, was born to Albert Jean Gamot, Sr., and Gertrude Gamot, at Good Samaritan Hospital, in West Palm Beach, on October 23, 1937, and raised in Pahokee, Florida, on the banks of the Big Lake – Lake Okeechobee, where the Gamot family owned and operated Gamot's Variety Store.

Albert attended school in Pahokee and graduated from Pahokee Senior High School where he excelled in a number of sports and lettered in Football. College followed, and Albert briefly attended Florida Southern University until a difference of opinion with the Dean of Boys, gave rise to an opportunity for him to spread his wings to the University of Mississippi in Oxford. Albert graduated with his bachelor's degree and returned to Pahokee working in the insurance industry. In 1967, his young family in tow, Albert returned to his alma mater to attend law school, graduating in 1970, and becoming a member of the Mississippi Bar. Longing for home, Albert and family returned to Pahokee, where he became a member of the Florida Bar in May 1970; beginning his forty-nine-year career practicing law in Palm Beach County, just four-months shy of fifty-years.

Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Gertrude, and survived by those desperately grieving his loss, but heartened by their memories are his wife and law partner, Melinda Penney Gamot, former wife, Joanne Todd Gamot, daughter and law partner #2, Nicole "Nicki" Gamot and her husband Mark Murray, daughter, Colette Gamot and her fiancé Brian O'Connell, sisters, Denise Hampton and Leonne Pepsidero, grandchildren Paige Murray, Ethan Murray, Albert "A.J." Gamot-Reed and Gertrude "Gertie" Gamot-Reed, and many nieces and nephews, friends, and colleagues.

Albert was not just a good person; he was the embodiment of goodness. In the words of the American journalist, Dennis Prager, "Goodness is about character - integrity, honesty, kindness, generosity, moral courage, and the like. More than anything else, it is about how we treat other people." Albert knew how to treat people.

A memorial to honor Albert's life, officiated by Mr. Lee Francois, is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 5411 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, Florida 33417, followed by a reception at 4:00 p.m., at Carmine's Trattoria, 2401 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410. All are welcome to join and celebrate with family and friends and share their memories and stories. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the University of Mississippi Foundation – University of Mississippi School of Law (662) 915-5944, or Pahokee Middle Senior High School Athletics (561) 924-6400.





