Okeechobee - Alexander "Alex" Frederick Sirum died April 1, 2019. He was born March 5, 1935 in Montague, Mass. to the late Adam and Mary (Semaski) Sirum. A resident of Okeechobee since 1981, he was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the Elks, Moose Lodge, and numerous motor home clubs, including GMC Motorhomes International.
Mr. Sirum was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Gene Webb.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Romona Sirum; sons, David Sirum (Reynell), of Marianna, and Jeff Sirum (Sally), of Okeechobee; daughters, Cheryl Allen (Archie), of Old Town, and Joanne Webb, of Jupiter; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and brothers, Henry Sirum, of Juno, and Francis Sirum, of Greenfield, Mass.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 7, 2019