Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Okeechobee - Alexander "Alex" Frederick Sirum died April 1, 2019. He was born March 5, 1935 in Montague, Mass. to the late Adam and Mary (Semaski) Sirum. A resident of Okeechobee since 1981, he was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the Elks, Moose Lodge, and numerous motor home clubs, including GMC Motorhomes International.

Mr. Sirum was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Gene Webb.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Romona Sirum; sons, David Sirum (Reynell), of Marianna, and Jeff Sirum (Sally), of Okeechobee; daughters, Cheryl Allen (Archie), of Old Town, and Joanne Webb, of Jupiter; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and brothers, Henry Sirum, of Juno, and Francis Sirum, of Greenfield, Mass.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.





Okeechobee - Alexander "Alex" Frederick Sirum died April 1, 2019. He was born March 5, 1935 in Montague, Mass. to the late Adam and Mary (Semaski) Sirum. A resident of Okeechobee since 1981, he was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the Elks, Moose Lodge, and numerous motor home clubs, including GMC Motorhomes International.Mr. Sirum was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Gene Webb.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Romona Sirum; sons, David Sirum (Reynell), of Marianna, and Jeff Sirum (Sally), of Okeechobee; daughters, Cheryl Allen (Archie), of Old Town, and Joanne Webb, of Jupiter; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and brothers, Henry Sirum, of Juno, and Francis Sirum, of Greenfield, Mass.The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972. Funeral Home Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee

400 North Parrott Avenue

Okeechobee , FL 34972

(863) 763-1994 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close