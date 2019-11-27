OKEECHOBEE - Alexander "Buck Evrin" Haithcock died Nov. 23, 2019. He was born March 1, 1942 in Clio, S.C. to Leary and Beulah (Clark) Haithcock. A resident of Okeechobee for five years, he loved driving his semi and anything outdoors including horses, fishing and walking his dogs.
Mr. Haithcock was preceded in death by two of his sons, Dude Haithcock and Eddie Bell Haithcock; brother, William Ervin; and sister, Beth Ruth Burns.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda Haithcock of Okeechobee; sons, Donnie Ray Haithcock (Tracey) of Perry, Fla., Billy Joe Ervin Haithcock of Clewiston, and Brad Haithcock (Julie) of Lyons, Ga.; daughter, Kasey Blair (Timothy) of Lakeland, Fla.; brother, Tim Evrin (Janet) of West Lake, Fla.; sisters, Shirley Nolte (Dennis) of Athelene, Ga., and Hazel Reynolds (Gary) of Loudon, Tenn.; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will hold services at a later date.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 27, 2019