CLEWISTON - Alfonso Luis Maldonado passed away March 6, 2020 in Loxahatchee.
He was born Jan. 18, 1941 in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, to the late Juan and the late Dominga (Perez) Maldonado. A former resident of LaBelle, Alfonso and Nelida moved their family there in 1981.
Although he had had no formal education, Alfonso was very mechanically inclined and handy. He spent the first part of his working years as an auto-body specialist where he learned everything there was to know about repairing cars. Thereafter he took up landscaping and regaled his kids with stories of fending off wild hogs, alligators, and various snakes while harvesting palm trees. He ultimately retired as a maintenance worker.
Alfonso loved fishing, watching boxing and "lucha libre" on tv, and playing "la loteria" and bingo. He was gregarious, hardworking, and always managed to make others laugh with his jokes and pranks.
Survivors include: daughter, Ivelisse Miller (Michael) of Ft. Myers; son, Luis Maldonado of Memphis; and grandchildren, Michael Miller Jr. and Mya Miller.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to the .
Cremation Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 12, 2020