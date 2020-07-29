1/
Alice Ann Copp
Alice Ann Copp, 68
Okeechobee - Alice Ann Copp died July 23, 2020. She was born January 10, 1952 in Warrenton, Va. to the late Gelfer and Shirley (Roger) Kronfeld. She was a graduate of Florida State University and she enjoyed music, dance, animals, traveling, swimming, and an accomplished equestrian. She was a resident of Okeechobee for nine years.
Mrs. Copp is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jon Copp, of Okeechobee; son, Kelly Copp, of Va.; daughter, Taylor LaValley (Seth), of N.Y.; grandchildren, Leo, Jonnie, and Charlie; brothers, Kelly Cronfeld, of Va.; sister, Betsy Price (Brock), of Va.; and nieces, Samantha and Ashley.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Carlos Amador of Calvary Chapel officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
