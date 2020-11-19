Alice Elizabeth Dozier, 69

LABELLE, Fla. - Alice Elizabeth Dozier passed peacefully at home with her family surrounding her on November 8th, 2020.

Alice was born to Jack Allen and Mary Lu Allen, May 5th, 1951, in Fort Myers, Florida. She married Charles Dozier in 1972, and they lived together in LaBelle, Florida. Together they raised three children Carrie, Kim, and Chris.

She is survived by her three children, Carrie Clevenger and spouse Christopher Clevenger, Kimberly Casten and spouse Wayne Casten, Christopher Dozier and spouse Jessica Scott; her sister, Mary Ruth Christmas; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a niece. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Susie who she cared for very much.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dozier; father, Jack Allen; mother, Mary Lu Allen; brother, Douglas Allen; and nephew, Matthew Christmas.

Alice was joyfully employed for 25 years at the Hendry County Health Department serving the community through the WIC program helping local children and families. Those who knew Alice knew how much she loved her grandchildren, fishing, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A celebration of life is scheduled for November 27th, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the family's home in Ortona.

Also the family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to The Caloosa Humane Society P.O. Box 2337, LaBelle, FL 33975.







