Alicia Marie Hornack
1946 - 2020
Alicia Marie Hornack, 73
Okeechobee - Alicia Marie Hornack passed peacefully November 28, 2020. She was born December 29, 1946 in Brownsville, Texas. A resident of Okeechobee for 35 years, she was a member of Church of Our Saviour. She loved bingo, yard sales, flowers, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Hornack was preceded in death by her husband, James Hornack; daughters, Lucinda Torres and Melinda Aguirre; and grandson, Jesus Torres.
She is survived by her son, Ricky Garza (Elizabeth), of Sebring; daughters, Mary Hornack and Olivia Martinez, all of Okeechobee; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-six grandchildren; and brothers, Lee Garza (Linda), Manuel Garza, and Raul Garza.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Church of Our Saviour. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



Published in Lake Okeechobee News and SouthCentralLife.com on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
DEC
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Church of Our Saviour
