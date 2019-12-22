Okeechobee - Allan Lorenzo Small died Dec. 20, 2019. He was born July 1952 in Connecticut. A resident of Okeechobee for 35 years, he was a member of the Moose Lodge in Port St. Lucie #513. He enjoyed building models.
Mr. Small is survived by his wife, mother, and siblings.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 22, 2019