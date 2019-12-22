Allan Lorenzo Small (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Lorenzo Small.
Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Obituary
Send Flowers

Okeechobee - Allan Lorenzo Small died Dec. 20, 2019. He was born July 1952 in Connecticut. A resident of Okeechobee for 35 years, he was a member of the Moose Lodge in Port St. Lucie #513. He enjoyed building models.
Mr. Small is survived by his wife, mother, and siblings.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.