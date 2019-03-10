Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen "Darrel" James. View Sign

OKEECHOBEE - Allen "Darrel" James, Sr. passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at his home.

He was born Oct. 25, 1937 at the family home in Lowder, Ill., the son of Earl Nae and Bessie Eileen (White) James. He married Charleen L. Clements on May 21, 1960 in Divernon, Ill. Darrel was a proud veteran of the

He is survived by his three daughters, Janet M. (Tim) Bowman of Knoxville, Tenn., Brenda S. (Kenneth) Lee of Chatham, Ill., and Chari L. (William) Boetta of Mineral, Va.; his two sons, Allen D. (Judy) James, Jr. of Virden, Ill. and Darren E. (Lisa) James of Alexander, Ill.; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; three sisters, Judy Knudson of Girard, Ill., Kathy Richardson of Springfield, Ill., and Karen Bottoms of Waverly, Ill.; three brothers, Loyd E. James of Auburn, Ill., Verbie R. James of Virden, Ill., and Clifford W. James of Okeechobee; one aunt, Alice Bollinger of Girard, Ill.; many nieces and nephews; and beloved little companion, his dog, Jigger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 57 years, Charleen; and three brothers, Donald E. James, William M. James, and Leonard L. James.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 8, 2019 at West Cemetery in Thayer, Ill. Memorials may be directed to or the .

For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to





OKEECHOBEE - Allen "Darrel" James, Sr. passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at his home.He was born Oct. 25, 1937 at the family home in Lowder, Ill., the son of Earl Nae and Bessie Eileen (White) James. He married Charleen L. Clements on May 21, 1960 in Divernon, Ill. Darrel was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War from 1954-1958. He was a retired member of Local 16 Carpenters Union 270 and a member of the Eagles Fraternal Order Post 4509 in Okeechobee. Darrel was a bridge superintendent, over seeing the construction of highway bridges. He was an avid fisherman, taking fishing trips and enjoyed having fish fries with friends and family. He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed billiards, card games, bowling, Western movies, books, collecting coins and knives. Darrel also enjoyed hunting small game and mushrooms. His carpentry and woodworking skills were amazing, he lent his expertise to his neighbors and friends when they had projects. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.He is survived by his three daughters, Janet M. (Tim) Bowman of Knoxville, Tenn., Brenda S. (Kenneth) Lee of Chatham, Ill., and Chari L. (William) Boetta of Mineral, Va.; his two sons, Allen D. (Judy) James, Jr. of Virden, Ill. and Darren E. (Lisa) James of Alexander, Ill.; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; three sisters, Judy Knudson of Girard, Ill., Kathy Richardson of Springfield, Ill., and Karen Bottoms of Waverly, Ill.; three brothers, Loyd E. James of Auburn, Ill., Verbie R. James of Virden, Ill., and Clifford W. James of Okeechobee; one aunt, Alice Bollinger of Girard, Ill.; many nieces and nephews; and beloved little companion, his dog, Jigger.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 57 years, Charleen; and three brothers, Donald E. James, William M. James, and Leonard L. James.Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 8, 2019 at West Cemetery in Thayer, Ill. Memorials may be directed to or the .For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.