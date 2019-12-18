OKEECHOBEE - Alvin "Mutt" Sapp, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019.
Mutt was born to Jack and Pearl Smith Sapp in Fort Pierce, Fla. Mutt lived in Fort Pierce the majority of his life. He briefly lived in Branford before relocating to Okeechobee. He was a Purple Heart recipient, having served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mutt was the definition of a cowboy. He was a rancher and raised cattle up until he became ill. He was a livestock inspector for the State of Florida for 19 years. Mutt loved the outdoors, especially fishing.
Mutt is survived by his wife Linda; daughter, Kathy Ozenberger; stepchildren, Diane Parrish, Stefanie Sanburn, Jennifer Riede, Penny Findley, Sharon Richards, Connie Cook, Laura York, David Richards, and Victoria Burney; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Wayne Sapp; nephew, Elton Sapp; and great-great nephew, Waylon Wilson; and many more relatives and friends.
Mutt was preceded in death by his wife Betty and siblings Sissy, Ella, J.D., Red, and Buck.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Yates Funeral Home in Fort Pierce. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at White City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Okeechobee Junior Cattlemen's c/o Okeechobee Cattlemen's Association, P.O. Box 1145, Okeechobee, FL 34973.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 18, 2019