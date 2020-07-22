Amon Vickers, Sr., 83

Amon Vickers, Sr., 83, retired USAF MSGT., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Edenfield officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 am until service time.

Mr. Vickers was born on August 16, 1936 in Nashville, Georgia and lived the early years of his life in Alapaha, GA. He was raised in an orphanage and after graduating from high school, he joined the US Air Force. Mr. Vickers proudly served his country for 25 years until his retirement in 1979. He moved to Tampa, FL, then Okeechobee and worked with Barnett Bank for 3 years and then with Florida Power and Light for 10 years before retiring. Mr. Vickers met and married for 35 years the love of his life, Lillian Knapp Vickers, he worshiped the ground she walked on. His love for his family was always a priority. Mr. Vickers attended Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Mr. Vickers was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, his sister, and by his son, Amon, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Lillian Vickers; his daughter, Vickie Speakman; his two stepsons, Larry (Sandy) Reinhard and Robert (Paula) Reinhard; his grandchildren, Renee (Jason) Rusk, Bradley (Skyler) Speakman, Brendan Speakman, Casey (Marc) Salce, and Tyler Vickers; his sisters, Cleta Thompson and Ovida Terry; his six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and a special K-9 companion, Dixie.







