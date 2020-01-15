Okeechobee - Andrew L. Elmore died Jan. 1, 2020. He was born Aug. 14, 1950 in Roanoke, Va. He was raised by his grandmother and dearly loved her.
Mr. Elmore proudly served our country in the United States Army as a Command Sergeant Major. He retired after 27 years of service. He enjoyed dancing, music, fishing, football and volunteering at the VFW Post 10539 in Okeechobee. He also served on the Board of Trustees at the VFW. He loved life and was always positive and happy.
Mr. Elmore was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Chase; and father, Cecil Elmore.
He was survived by his service dog and best friend, Ginger; son, Andrew C. Elmore (Cylest), of Colorado; sister, Linda Elmore Bullard, of Roanoke, Va.; caretaker, Michelle Costagliola, of Okeechobee; friends, Scott Dietterick, of Okeechobee, and Belva Stallard, of Dunbar, W.Va.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the VFW Post 10539.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 15, 2020