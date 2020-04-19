Angelo Matteo passed away peacefully in the care of Raulerson Hospital surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, April 15th, of 2020.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1956, to Roxy and Margaret Matteo. He was a life-long tradesman, who put his soul and energy into every job that he took on. He also had a green thumb, and a strong passion for animals of all kind, devoting more than half of his life to recusing every critter that God put in his path. Angelo was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Bonnie Matteo; their two children, Justin Matteo (Thomas) and Elyse Matteo (Dakota); granddaughter, Roxanne Rae Flazynski; and son, Angelo Charles Matteo of a previous marriage.
There will be no service held, as per his last wishes, those who want to commemorate him may donate to Nala's New Life Rescue at Nalasrescue.org
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 19, 2020